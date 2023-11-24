BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $57.00 at Mizuho

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.93.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BellRing Brands stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 134,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,203. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $51.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 71,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

