Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Berry Global Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $64.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $68.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.54.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,680 shares of company stock worth $2,358,878 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

