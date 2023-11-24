BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.22.

BCRX opened at $5.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.49.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 17,500.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

