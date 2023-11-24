Bitfarms Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 7,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 206% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,358 call options.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BITF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 14,411,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,931,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Bitfarms has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Bitfarms

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 21.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bitfarms in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bitfarms by 56.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 339,009 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

