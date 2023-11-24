Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Trading Down 11.4%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) fell 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.40. 1,008,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,568,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.58.

Bitfarms Trading Down 9.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$397.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.74.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

