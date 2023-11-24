BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,499 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.31.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.0 %

BJ stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $65.81. 141,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,099. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.37.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Laura L. Felice sold 46,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $3,286,176.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,961,783.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 33,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $2,337,373.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,571,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,653 shares of company stock valued at $8,306,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.