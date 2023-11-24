Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93. Blink Charging has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $43.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.29 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 176.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. Blink Charging’s quarterly revenue was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blink Charging will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 26,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,066,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,266,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 52,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,578,616 shares in the company, valued at $7,838,992.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 358,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,901,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after purchasing an additional 361,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 282,801 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 35.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 42.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 596,719 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 105.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,802,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 925,354 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

