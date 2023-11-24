Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $74.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 191270 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Bluegreen Vacations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BVH

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Performance

Bluegreen Vacations Dividend Announcement

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluegreen Vacations

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 139.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 258.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bluegreen Vacations by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bluegreen Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluegreen Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.