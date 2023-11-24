Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.00

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.00 and last traded at $72.00, with a volume of 2 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $267.94 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. The company markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. It also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

