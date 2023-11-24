BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

BlueLinx Price Performance

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $87.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.91. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $61.80 and a 12 month high of $98.33.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $809.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.60 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlueLinx

In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total transaction of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,384.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 5,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $536,671.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,462.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mitchell B. Lewis sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.42, for a total value of $272,655.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares in the company, valued at $547,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,404 shares of company stock worth $1,273,866 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 900,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,197,000 after buying an additional 300,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 488,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

Featured Articles

