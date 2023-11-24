BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY) Shares Up 0.5%

BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZHY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.81 and last traded at C$10.80. 11,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 12,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.75.
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.70.
