Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCLI

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -0.24. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $3.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,036 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.