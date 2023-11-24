Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 326,687 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,168,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,687 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Newmont worth $49,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Newmont by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 32,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,866.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $206,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,866.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.52.

Newmont Trading Up 0.2 %

NEM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,863,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,399,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.34%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

