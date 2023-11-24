Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 357,482 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,482 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $88,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $5,267,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 37.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,535,000 after purchasing an additional 442,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,983,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,956,000 after purchasing an additional 288,030 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,929,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.32. 491,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,744,519. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.