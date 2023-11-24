Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,967,865 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.69% of New York Community Bancorp worth $55,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 28.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,902,000 after buying an additional 434,934 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $16,843,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.2% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 15,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,486,000 after buying an additional 963,865 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,761,428. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

