Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 42,932 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $46,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EOG stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $144.91.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.68.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

