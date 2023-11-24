Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $103.89 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,500,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 266,229 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Comcast worth $103,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Comcast by 90,788.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Comcast Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.64. 1,342,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,640,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

