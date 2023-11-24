Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $129.30 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,713 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.1% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of T-Mobile US worth $129,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $149.03. The company had a trading volume of 255,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,303,982. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36. The stock has a market cap of $172.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.06.

Get Our Latest Report on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,453 shares of company stock worth $24,125,356 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.