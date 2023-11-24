Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $49.58 Million Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50,446 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of American International Group worth $49,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.58. 325,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,883. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

