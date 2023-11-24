Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $53.72 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 21,151 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $53,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.69.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.61. 784,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,287. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

