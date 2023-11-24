Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $58.54 Million Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 248,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $58,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,453,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,317,000 after purchasing an additional 50,116 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 94,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WTW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.55. The stock had a trading volume of 27,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.59. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $195.29 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

