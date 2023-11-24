Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 456,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of 3M worth $45,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.42. 277,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,517. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.