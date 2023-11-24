Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 142,222 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 886,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 142,222 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Aflac worth $61,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Performance

NYSE AFL traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.18. 193,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,415,705. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average is $73.70. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $83.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,163,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

