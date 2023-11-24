Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 17,815 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,815 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $76,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $1,069,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,208,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115,789 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.07. 93,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,570. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $453.13 and a 200-day moving average of $454.07. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $412.00 and a one year high of $544.01. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

