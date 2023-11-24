Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 93,254 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 850,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,254 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $83,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.31. 335,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,249,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.23.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PM

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.