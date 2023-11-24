BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Director Acquires $220,200.00 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of BV stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.35. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.
BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
