BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Director Acquires $220,200.00 in Stock

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) Director William L. Cornog bought 30,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BV stock opened at $7.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.35. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.16 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $743.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

