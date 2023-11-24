Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,270,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 167,376 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.2% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $145,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,932 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMY

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 1,498,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,786. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.