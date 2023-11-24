Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $36,000. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $49.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. HSBC raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

View Our Latest Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.