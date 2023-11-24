Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

BYFC opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYFC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,882,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 711,808 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.