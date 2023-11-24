Brokerages Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $282.54

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.54.

FDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE:FDX opened at $256.46 on Friday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $162.61 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.09.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 332,996 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.4% during the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,832,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

