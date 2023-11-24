Brokerages Set Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) PT at $164.20

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of FERG opened at $167.21 on Friday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $111.85 and a 12-month high of $171.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. Ferguson had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferguson will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

In other Ferguson news, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ferguson news, SVP Garland Williams sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total transaction of $434,999.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,612.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Jacobs sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.71, for a total value of $832,938.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,190.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,703 shares of company stock valued at $4,563,008. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

