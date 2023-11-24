Brokerages Set Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) PT at $24.70

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

JHG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.70 to $25.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.44. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

