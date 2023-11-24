Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.11

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.23, with a volume of 18690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,240 ($28.02) to GBX 2,200 ($27.52) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,290 ($28.65) to GBX 2,230 ($27.90) in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Burberry Group

Burberry Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Burberry Group Cuts Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.2171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.