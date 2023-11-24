Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 146,194 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,560,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares during the period. Ross Stores accounts for about 2.1% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.46% of Ross Stores worth $174,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at about $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 31.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,938,572 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $890,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $194,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 125.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,208,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.72. The company had a trading volume of 339,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,361. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $131.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.53%.

In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 23,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $2,790,945.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,866,163.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

