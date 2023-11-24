Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 196,909 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,571,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,909 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 3.89% of Hillman Solutions worth $68,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 27.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Hillman Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

NASDAQ:HLMN traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 144,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.55. Hillman Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.28.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $398.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.35 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

