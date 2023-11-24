Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 98,993 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,689,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,993 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent accounts for approximately 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.02% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $130,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 255,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,597,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,037,000 after purchasing an additional 134,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,809,000 after purchasing an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,600.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,130.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 28,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $1,025,776.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,600.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,852 shares of company stock worth $2,974,469. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:AMH traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $36.07. 128,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,198,229. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

