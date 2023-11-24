Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 7,153 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.21% of Cable One worth $81,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cable One by 1,312.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Trading Up 0.4 %

CABO traded up $2.24 on Friday, hitting $542.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,869. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.23 and a 12-month high of $861.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.57.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.40 by ($2.62). The company had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.49 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 4.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $868.00.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

See Also

