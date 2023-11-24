Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys 78,446 Shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,317,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,446 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 6.95% of Bridge Investment Group worth $26,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 769.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

BRDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,857. The firm has a market cap of $271.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.95. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $15.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is -234.48%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

