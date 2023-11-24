Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 258,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 109.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 70,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,375. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $80.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

