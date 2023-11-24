Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,596 shares during the quarter. Penske Automotive Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.52% of Penske Automotive Group worth $170,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Robert H. Kurnick, Jr. sold 10,997 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total value of $1,826,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 36,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,387.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.60.

PAG stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.52. 18,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.97 and a 12-month high of $180.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 3.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.75%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

