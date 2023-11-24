Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of AutoZone worth $55,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,835.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,797.63.

AutoZone Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of AZO traded up $8.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,679.99. 8,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,152. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,566.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,523.76.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $46.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.51 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $40.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 147.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total transaction of $16,729,455.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,171.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,640.84, for a total transaction of $7,790,478.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock worth $30,651,562. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile



AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

