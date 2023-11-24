Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,519 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $116,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 240,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,557,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 25.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 236,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,299 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Mondelez International by 33.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,960,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 489,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,724,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.69. 552,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,239,165. The firm has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.