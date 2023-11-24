Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 567,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,256 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.99% of Skyline Champion worth $37,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,610.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 805.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,443,059.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $292,187.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,384,888. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 15,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,573. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.55. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

