Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $107.85 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,413,327 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 127,070 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $107,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 33.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 15.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 389,141 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of eBay by 0.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,522,864 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $67,569,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay by 93.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.49. The stock had a trading volume of 613,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,177,054. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

