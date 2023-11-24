Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $116.09 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,519 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up 1.4% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $116,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,244,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 36.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 552,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,239,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a market cap of $97.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

