Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $136.84 Million Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,687,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,401 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up approximately 1.6% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned about 1.29% of Henry Schein worth $136,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.73. 45,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.70. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Henry Schein

About Henry Schein

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.