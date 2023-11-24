Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $251.96 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the period. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up about 3.0% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $251,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,118,000 after acquiring an additional 185,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Argus lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 4,588 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $1,050,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,288,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,426 shares of company stock worth $17,896,307 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $252.28. 71,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,760. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $174.45 and a 12-month high of $252.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

