Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $40.01 Million Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 999,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 264,221 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.21% of Main Street Capital worth $40,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Main Street Capital by 27.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAIN stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.40. 58,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,995. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $123.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.34 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 81.59% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAIN shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

