Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Has $77.47 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $77,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SSD traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $163.94. 16,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,195. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $166.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.