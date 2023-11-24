Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,612,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,877 shares during the quarter. Kennametal accounts for 1.5% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Kennametal worth $130,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kennametal by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.93.

In related news, Director William J. Harvey sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $30,982.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,431 shares in the company, valued at $877,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.27. 36,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,286. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.16.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $492.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.60 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

